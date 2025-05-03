Left Menu

Transforming Andhra Pradesh: Young Professionals Drive Naidu's SwarnaAndhra@2047 Vision

The Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society is hiring 175 Young Professionals to help implement the Constituencies Vision Action Plan as part of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's SwarnaAndhra@2047 Vision. The plan aims for a USD 2.4 trillion GSDP by 2047, with significant contributions expected from local MLAs.

Transforming Andhra Pradesh: Young Professionals Drive Naidu's SwarnaAndhra@2047 Vision
The Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society (APSDPS) announced its ambitious recruitment of 175 Young Professionals to bolster the Constituencies Vision Action Plan under the SwarnaAndhra@2047 initiative.

Led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the vision seeks substantial economic growth, targeting a USD 2.4 trillion GSDP by the year 2047 along with a significant increase in per capita income.

MLAs have been tasked to act as pivotal constituents for this transformative agenda, with initial phases already underway in key areas and plans to expand to all assembly constituencies shortly.

