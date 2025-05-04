Left Menu

India's Economic Resilience Amid Global Challenges: Insights from CEA and NITI Aayog

Chief Economic Advisor Dr V Anantha Nageswaran affirmed India's economic resilience amid global challenges, emphasizing the need for macroeconomic stability and inclusive growth. The economy is projected to remain the fastest-growing major economy. Meanwhile, NITI Aayog's Suman Bery highlighted the significance of leveraging India's demographic dividend for accelerated growth.

Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At a recent event at Ashoka University, Chief Economic Advisor Dr V Anantha Nageswaran confidently stated that India's economy is in robust health despite global uncertainties. He noted that current economic indicators point to positive progress, and the Indian economy is on track for strong performance.

Nageswaran emphasized the importance of maintaining macroeconomic stability and fostering innovation-driven, inclusive growth strategies. He highlighted the need for targeted investments in human capital, technology, infrastructure, and ongoing structural reforms, demonstrating optimism despite global challenges.

Additionally, NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery addressed the gathering, underscoring India's ambition to become a developed, high-income nation by 2047. Bery called for accelerated growth leveraging labor productivity, investment, and structural reforms, viewing global disruptions as opportunities for India to seize its demographic dividend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

