Vizhinjam: From Protests to Prosperity

Vizhinjam, a name synonymous with protests a few years ago, is now heralded as a symbol of opportunity and growth. The commissioning of the Vizhinjam International Seaport by Prime Minister Narendra Modi marks a pivotal shift for the coastal village.

Initially met with resistance from the local fishermen community, the project now provides employment and pride to many locals. The promise of jobs and development, brokered by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has gradually transformed opposition into support.

The port has become a game changer, especially for the youth, with local employment incentives firmly in place through the Adani Group's agreement with the Kerala government. The introduction of the Community Skill Park further supports this transition, equipping locals with skills tailored for port jobs.

