NMDC Records Steady Growth in Iron Ore Production and Sales

State-owned NMDC has announced a significant achievement in its April iron ore production with a 15% increase, reaching 4 million tonnes, compared to 3.48 million tonnes in the same month last year. Meanwhile, its sales grew by 3%.

CMD Amitava Mukherjee emphasized the record-breaking achievements, particularly highlighting increased dispatch figures from key mines such as Kirandul, Bacheli, and Donimalai. This outstanding performance supports NMDC's goal of becoming a 100 MT mining company by 2030.

Moreover, NMDC Steel Limited (NSL), a demerged segment, reported an 8.5% month-on-month growth in hot metal production. NSL's Nagar Steel Plant in Chattisgarh, established with an investment of Rs 24,000 crore, is noted as India's youngest steel facility.

