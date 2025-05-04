Left Menu

NMDC Records Steady Growth in Iron Ore Production and Sales

State-owned NMDC achieved a 15% increase in iron ore production and a 3% rise in sales in April. CMD Amitava Mukherjee highlighted their remarkable performance. NSL, a demerged entity from NMDC, reported an 8.5% boost in hot metal production. NMDC's continued growth solidifies its leadership in the mining sector.

  • India

State-owned NMDC has announced a significant achievement in its April iron ore production with a 15% increase, reaching 4 million tonnes, compared to 3.48 million tonnes in the same month last year. Meanwhile, its sales grew by 3%.

CMD Amitava Mukherjee emphasized the record-breaking achievements, particularly highlighting increased dispatch figures from key mines such as Kirandul, Bacheli, and Donimalai. This outstanding performance supports NMDC's goal of becoming a 100 MT mining company by 2030.

Moreover, NMDC Steel Limited (NSL), a demerged segment, reported an 8.5% month-on-month growth in hot metal production. NSL's Nagar Steel Plant in Chattisgarh, established with an investment of Rs 24,000 crore, is noted as India's youngest steel facility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

