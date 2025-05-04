Bastar: From Naxalism's Shadows to Chhattisgarh's Tourism Crown Jewel

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has laid out an ambitious roadmap for the development of Bastar, a region plagued by Naxalism, predicting its transformation into Chhattisgarh's crown jewel and a major tourist hub in the coming decade.

The strategy hinges on a decisive campaign against Naxalites, with plans to eliminate the threat by March 2026 — a target backed by Home Minister Amit Shah. The initiative includes a Joint Task Force of security forces from neighboring states to curb Naxalite movement along state borders.

Focusing on sustainable development, the government aims to enhance Bastar's tourism and industry sectors without forced industrialization, instead seeking local consensus. Infrastructure developments alongside a new rehabilitation policy for surrendered Naxalites mark pivotal aspects of Sai's vision, striving for peace and prosperity in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)