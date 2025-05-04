Tensions Soar as Houthi Missile Targets Israel's Ben Gurion Airport
A missile fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels landed near Israel's Ben Gurion Airport, intensifying tensions amid ongoing conflict. Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu vowed retaliation, marking escalation in the region. Air traffic disruptions were reported, with Houthi claims that the site is unsafe. Global airlines have cancelled flights, while investigations continue.
In a bold escalation of regional tensions, a missile launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels struck near Israel's main international hub, Ben Gurion Airport, on Sunday. The attack underscored growing hostilities as the Houthis ramp up their offensive in solidarity with Palestinians, stoking fears and disrupting air travel.
As the missile landed perilously close to the airport, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged severe retaliation, emphasizing Israel's readiness to counter future threats. The attack prompted an urgent meeting among security ministers and defense officials to devise an appropriate response.
The airport, located near Tel Aviv, experienced immediate disruptions. While initial reports suggested halted air traffic and blocked routes, normal operations resumed swiftly. Meanwhile, several international airlines, including Lufthansa and Air France, cancelled upcoming flights to and from Tel Aviv, citing safety concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- missile
- Houthi
- Israel
- Ben Gurion Airport
- Yemen
- Netanyahu
- air travel
- security
- airlines
- retaliation
ALSO READ
US Airstrike on Houthi Oil Port Escalates Tensions in Yemen
Tensions Escalate as US Airstrikes Hit Hodeidah Amid Yemen Conflict
Netanyahu's Unyielding Stand: Israel's Relentless Pursuit in Gaza
Escalating Tensions: US Airstrikes Hit Yemen's Strategic Cities
Escalating Tensions: Netanyahu Urges Intensified Pressure on Hamas Amid Ongoing Conflict