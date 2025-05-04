Left Menu

Tensions Soar as Houthi Missile Targets Israel's Ben Gurion Airport

A missile fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels landed near Israel's Ben Gurion Airport, intensifying tensions amid ongoing conflict. Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu vowed retaliation, marking escalation in the region. Air traffic disruptions were reported, with Houthi claims that the site is unsafe. Global airlines have cancelled flights, while investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 19:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold escalation of regional tensions, a missile launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels struck near Israel's main international hub, Ben Gurion Airport, on Sunday. The attack underscored growing hostilities as the Houthis ramp up their offensive in solidarity with Palestinians, stoking fears and disrupting air travel.

As the missile landed perilously close to the airport, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged severe retaliation, emphasizing Israel's readiness to counter future threats. The attack prompted an urgent meeting among security ministers and defense officials to devise an appropriate response.

The airport, located near Tel Aviv, experienced immediate disruptions. While initial reports suggested halted air traffic and blocked routes, normal operations resumed swiftly. Meanwhile, several international airlines, including Lufthansa and Air France, cancelled upcoming flights to and from Tel Aviv, citing safety concerns.

