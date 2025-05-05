Russian Defense Halts Ukrainian Drone Attack Near Moscow

Russia's air defense units successfully intercepted and destroyed four Ukrainian drones that were on their way to Moscow, as confirmed by Russia's capital mayor on Monday.

Initial reports indicate that the falling debris caused no injuries or damage, according to Mayor Sergei Sobyanin’s statement on the Telegram app. Overall, Russia's defense ministry reported that 26 Ukrainian drones targeting Russian territory were neutralized overnight.

Besides the drones downed en route to Moscow, 17 were intercepted over the Bryansk region and five over the Kaluga region, as per the ministry's Telegram communication. The governors of both regions, which are situated close to the Moscow region and Ukraine respectively, confirmed the lack of casualties or damage via social media.

In the interest of air safety, Russian aviation authority Rosaviatsia temporarily suspended flights at Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport—one of the city’s major airports—for approximately 1.5 hours overnight.

This incident coincides with Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent declaration of a three-day ceasefire, scheduled for May 8-10, to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory in World War Two. The gesture appeared to emphasize Russia's inclination for peace.

In response, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reiterated his appeal for a prolonged cessation of the conflict initiated by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

