Airlines Bypass Pakistan Amid Rising Indo-Pak Tensions

Global airlines including Air France and Lufthansa are rerouting flights to avoid Pakistani airspace due to ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan. This decision impacts flight durations, operational costs, and Pakistan's overflight fee revenues. India's corresponding airspace restrictions also play a critical role in this development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 15:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Major global airlines, such as Air France and Germany's Lufthansa, are actively steering clear of Pakistani airspace. This move comes in response to heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following a recent attack in Kashmir, as confirmed by various airlines and flight tracking data.

The Lufthansa Group announced that this decision could lead to prolonged flight times on certain Asian routes. In tandem, British Airways, Swiss International Air Lines, and Emirates have also adjusted flight paths towards Delhi to avoid Pakistan, according to flight tracking information.

However, avoiding Pakistani airspace not only increases fuel costs and flight durations for airlines but also reduces Pakistan's revenue from overflight fees, a financial strain given the nation's current economic conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

