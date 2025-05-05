Andhra Pradesh and Schneider Electric Forge Partnership to Boost Youth Skills
Andhra Pradesh collaborates with Schneider Electric to enhance skill development. Aimed at electronics, green energy, and automation, their agreement will establish advanced labs and a Centre of Excellence. The partnership targets skilling over 9,000 youth by 2027 to meet global workforce demands.
- Country:
- India
Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh announced a significant collaboration with Schneider Electric on Monday, aiming to advance the state's training infrastructure and prepare its youth with skills suited for future industries.
A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) and Schneider Electric India Foundation in Amaravati, focusing on boosting skills in electronics, construction, green energy, and industrial automation, according to a press release.
To realize this vision, 20 cutting-edge labs will be constructed in government ITIs, polytechnic colleges, and other educational institutions by 2027, stocked with top-tier electrical, solar, and automation tools. Schneider Electric will also inaugurate a Centre of Excellence in Mangalagiri and establish a Research & Innovation Centre in key districts, aiming to equip more than 9,000 youth with top-tier skills and employment opportunities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Continuum Green Energy's Ambitious IPO Leap
Green Energy Collaboration Sweetens Future: Sugar Industry's Sustainable Leap
West Bengal's Green Energy Leap: New Solar Power Plant Approved
NTPC Green Energy to Explore Rs 5,000 Crore Bond Issuance for Green Initiatives
Tamil Nadu's Electronics Export Boom: A Historic Achievement