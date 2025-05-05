Andhra Pradesh and Schneider Electric Forge Partnership to Boost Youth Skills

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh announced a significant collaboration with Schneider Electric on Monday, aiming to advance the state's training infrastructure and prepare its youth with skills suited for future industries.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) and Schneider Electric India Foundation in Amaravati, focusing on boosting skills in electronics, construction, green energy, and industrial automation, according to a press release.

To realize this vision, 20 cutting-edge labs will be constructed in government ITIs, polytechnic colleges, and other educational institutions by 2027, stocked with top-tier electrical, solar, and automation tools. Schneider Electric will also inaugurate a Centre of Excellence in Mangalagiri and establish a Research & Innovation Centre in key districts, aiming to equip more than 9,000 youth with top-tier skills and employment opportunities.

