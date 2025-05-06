Left Menu

Aviation Safety Concerns Halt Army Helicopter Flights Near Reagan Airport

The Army has paused helicopter flights near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport after commercial planes were forced to cancel landings. A recent incident involving an Army Black Hawk led to safety concerns, following a previous midair collision. Investigations are underway to prevent further close calls.

Updated: 06-05-2025 01:50 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In an effort to bolster aviation safety, the U.S. Army has suspended helicopter flight operations near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. This decision follows two alarming incidents where commercial planes were forced to abort their landings due to the presence of an Army Black Hawk helicopter en route to the Pentagon.

Officials from the 12th Aviation Battalion acted following Thursday's near-miss episodes, which were reminiscent of a tragic midair collision in January. The crash involved a U.S. Army Black Hawk and a passenger jet, resulting in 67 fatalities—the worst such disaster in American airspace in over two decades.

While the Army reassures that procedures adhered to Federal Aviation Administration guidelines, concerns persist about helicopter activity in densely trafficked airspace. Investigations by the National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA are focused on preventing future calamities in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

