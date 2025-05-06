Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as Moscow Faces Second Night of Drone Attacks

Russian air defence units successfully intercepted a series of Ukrainian drone attacks on Moscow for the second consecutive night, leading to temporary airport closures. The incidents, reportedly aimed at key infrastructure, form part of ongoing hostilities as both nations engage in tactical offensives.

Updated: 06-05-2025 05:14 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 05:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russian air defense units successfully thwarted a renewed wave of Ukrainian drone assaults on Moscow for the second straight night, resulting in the temporary shutdown of the city's airports, say Russian officials.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin stated that at least 19 Ukrainian drones were intercepted as they approached the capital "from different directions." The mayor assured that there were no reported destructions or casualties caused by falling debris, and emergency specialists are actively addressing the aftermath.

Some debris fell onto a major highway leading into Moscow, while flights at all four major Moscow airports and several regional airports were suspended according to Rosaviatsia, Russia's aviation regulator. Although Kyiv has yet to comment on this incident, Ukrainian drone attacks are reportedly targeting strategic infrastructure as a countermeasure against Russia's ongoing offensive on Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

