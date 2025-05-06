Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

Israel launched a series of airstrikes on Yemen's Hodeidah Port on Monday after a missile fired by Iran-backed Houthi forces landed near Israel's main airport. The Israeli military stated these attacks targeted what they called 'Houthi terrorist' positions.

The strikes resulted in at least one casualty and injured dozens, according to Houthi-run Saba news agency. The port area saw significant damage, with sources estimating 70% of the facility's operational capacity affected.

As one of the crucial points for Yemen's imports, the port was left incapacitated. In retaliation for continued Houthi aggression, the Israeli military stated that further action would be contemplated. The situation remains tense as regional conflicts unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)