Rilox EV and Hala Mobility Join Forces for Electric Two-Wheeler Revolution

Rilox EV, a key player in the electric vehicle sector, has entered a strategic partnership with multi-modal electric platform Hala Mobility to introduce its Spark Lite electric two-wheeler across various demographics, including gig workers, urban commuters, and fleet operators, the company announced on Tuesday.

The agreement aims to distribute nearly 20,000 electric two-wheelers, beginning with low-speed models and advancing to high-speed variants, according to Rilox. Approximately 400 vehicles are set to be introduced monthly, with a design focus on premium and fleet-optimized features suitable for high-usage environments.

Avesh Memon, Rilox EV's Founder and CEO, declared the collaboration a landmark event in the EV space, highlighting the significance of its robust dealer network in achieving real-world impact. Srikanth Reddy, Founder & CEO of Hala Mobility, emphasized the partnership's alignment with the needs of India's urban mobility sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)