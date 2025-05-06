Left Menu

Rilox EV and Hala Mobility Join Forces for Electric Two-Wheeler Revolution

Rilox EV partners with Hala Mobility to deploy 20,000 electric two-wheelers for gig workers, urban commuters, and fleet operators. This alliance focuses on both low and high-speed models, with 400 vehicles launching monthly. Rilox expands its electric mobility impact with cost-efficient, fleet-ready solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-05-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 15:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rilox EV, a key player in the electric vehicle sector, has entered a strategic partnership with multi-modal electric platform Hala Mobility to introduce its Spark Lite electric two-wheeler across various demographics, including gig workers, urban commuters, and fleet operators, the company announced on Tuesday.

The agreement aims to distribute nearly 20,000 electric two-wheelers, beginning with low-speed models and advancing to high-speed variants, according to Rilox. Approximately 400 vehicles are set to be introduced monthly, with a design focus on premium and fleet-optimized features suitable for high-usage environments.

Avesh Memon, Rilox EV's Founder and CEO, declared the collaboration a landmark event in the EV space, highlighting the significance of its robust dealer network in achieving real-world impact. Srikanth Reddy, Founder & CEO of Hala Mobility, emphasized the partnership's alignment with the needs of India's urban mobility sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

