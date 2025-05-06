Bridging the AI Gap: CEOs Alarmed by C-Suite's Savviness Deficit
A Gartner survey reveals significant concerns among CEOs regarding their C-suite's AI expertise, with only 44% deeming their CIOs 'AI-savvy'. Highlighted issues include inadequate skilled hires and calculating AI value, with 66% acknowledging the need for a business model overhaul to embrace AI's transformative potential.
A recent Gartner survey has unveiled a concerning trend among CEOs who are increasingly worried about the AI expertise within their C-suite. An astonishing 77% of respondents doubt their top tech specialists' ability to maximize AI's potential in advancing business outcomes. Moreover, only 44% consider their CIOs to be 'AI-savvy', underscoring a critical gap in technological acumen at the executive level.
This survey, encompassing insights from 456 CEOs and senior executives worldwide, highlights the urgent need for enhanced AI understanding within the corporate leadership. David Furlonger, Distinguished VP Analyst and Gartner Fellow, articulated the gravity of this situation, noting that the failure to enhance AI savviness across the C-suite could jeopardize competitiveness and even corporate survival.
Jennifer Carter, Principal Analyst at Gartner, emphasized the transformative nature of AI, advocating for upskilling current employees rather than relying solely on new hires. As businesses pivot to incorporate AI, 66% of CEOs admitted their existing business models fall short of AI integration, signifying a pressing requirement for strategic adaptation to this technological evolution.
