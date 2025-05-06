Left Menu

Ola Group Restructures for Future Growth with New IP Holding Entity

Ola Group is streamlining its corporate structure by establishing a holding company for its brand intellectual properties. This reorganization aims to simplify ownership arrangements, reduce intra-group holdings, and create a single authority for IP governance, enhancing transparency and operational agility across its diverse businesses.

New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 17:20 IST
Ola Group is undergoing a significant restructuring by forming a holding company to consolidate its intellectual property (IP) assets. This strategic move is designed to streamline internal ownership arrangements and eliminate cross-holdings within the group, as per sources close to the matter.

This restructuring comes in the wake of Ola Electric's public listing in the previous year and will be executed through a newly established entity under the stewardship of the founder's family office. Currently, Ola operates across sectors like mobility, electric vehicles, energy, and artificial intelligence, establishing itself as India's only comprehensive tech conglomerate in these emerging fields.

The reorganization aims to create a central authority for managing the brand IP, thus avoiding internal conflicts and ensuring a transparent governance framework. This initiative aligns with practices observed in other large Indian family-run enterprises like Adani and JSW, wherein brand and IP control is maintained at a top-level entity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

