Deconstruct Skincare Achieves Profitability Milestone, Eyes Rs 500 Crore Revenue in FY26

Deconstruct, a pioneering skincare brand, announced on Tuesday that it has turned profitable in the fiscal year 2024-25, recording a significant leap in revenue to Rs 130 crore, fueled by strategic marketing and operational efficiencies.

The company's fiscal journey marked a tenfold increase from Rs 15.46 crore in FY24, highlighting a strategic milestone achieved through reduced Customer Acquisition Costs and enhanced marketing ROI.

With a vision set towards Rs 500 crore in FY26, Deconstruct plans to bolster its R&D capabilities and expand internationally into offline retail sectors through innovative kiosk models. This growth is supported by recent funding of Rs 65 crore from investors including L'Oréal's BOLD, as it bets on quick commerce platforms for distribution expansion.

