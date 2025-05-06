Left Menu

Deconstruct Skincare Achieves Profitability Milestone, Eyes Rs 500 Crore Revenue in FY26

Deconstruct, a skincare brand, reported profitability in FY25 with revenues reaching Rs 130 crore, a growth driven by marketing and operational efficiencies. The company's founder, Malini Adapureddy, aims for Rs 500 crore in FY26, focusing on R&D and expanding into international and offline markets.

Deconstruct Skincare Achieves Profitability Milestone, Eyes Rs 500 Crore Revenue in FY26
Deconstruct, a pioneering skincare brand, announced on Tuesday that it has turned profitable in the fiscal year 2024-25, recording a significant leap in revenue to Rs 130 crore, fueled by strategic marketing and operational efficiencies.

The company's fiscal journey marked a tenfold increase from Rs 15.46 crore in FY24, highlighting a strategic milestone achieved through reduced Customer Acquisition Costs and enhanced marketing ROI.

With a vision set towards Rs 500 crore in FY26, Deconstruct plans to bolster its R&D capabilities and expand internationally into offline retail sectors through innovative kiosk models. This growth is supported by recent funding of Rs 65 crore from investors including L'Oréal's BOLD, as it bets on quick commerce platforms for distribution expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

