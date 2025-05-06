Left Menu

PayG Launches INSPIRE: Empowering India's MSMEs

PayG, a leader in India's fintech sector, unveils INSPIRE, a program empowering MSMEs and traders with digital payment solutions. In collaboration with ONDC and EGLF, PayG aims to democratize e-commerce access and drive financial inclusion. The launch event highlighted strategic support for India's digital economic inclusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 06-05-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 17:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

PayG, a prominent force in India's fintech and digital commerce arena, has launched INSPIRE, an outreach program directed at empowering MSMEs and traders nationwide. Partnering with ONDC and EGLF, this initiative aims to democratize the digital payment and e-commerce landscape for small and medium enterprises in India.

The launch event garnered significant attention with policymakers, industry leaders, and trade association representatives in attendance, all rallying behind PayG's vision for digital economic inclusion. Esteemed dignitaries, including Shri Ashwani Mahajan, emphasized PayG's innovations in the ONDC ecosystem as a catalyst for empowering MSMEs and protecting India's digital sovereignty.

Shri Kamal Manohar Roa Jangeti, Chairman of PayG, expressed pride in supporting India's MSMEs through innovative solutions that accelerate growth and global integration. As a symbol of India's digital self-reliance, PayG continues to redefine possibilities for Indian businesses in the digital age.

(With inputs from agencies.)

