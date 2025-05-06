Left Menu

Tragic SUV Crash Claims Lives in Gujarat

In Gujarat's Rajkot district, an SUV accident led to four fatalities and two injuries. The vehicle lost control and hit a tree near Supedi village. Those deceased are Kishore Hirani, Vallabh Rundhani, Aftab Pathan, and Mohammad Sumra, while two survivors are hospitalized in serious condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajkot | Updated: 06-05-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 17:55 IST
An SUV accident in Gujarat's Rajkot district claimed four lives and left two individuals seriously injured, according to local police on Tuesday.

The tragedy unfolded when the driver lost control and the vehicle crashed into a tree near Supedi village on a national highway, overturning shortly thereafter, stated a police official.

The ill-fated SUV was en route to Upleta within the district. The deceased were identified as Kishore Hirani, Vallabh Rundhani, Aftab Pathan, and Mohammad Sumra. The surviving occupants have been hospitalized in Junagadh with serious injuries.

