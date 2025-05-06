GATI Foundation: Bridging Global Skill Gaps

The GATI Foundation launched its initiative on Tuesday to aid in fulfilling the international demand for skilled and semi-skilled workers from India, targeting high-income economies facing an estimated shortfall of 45-50 million workers by 2030.

The foundation, Global Access to Talent from India (GATI), is a non-profit entity aspires to position India as a global center for skilled workers. Speaking at the event, Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Jayant Chaudhary, highlighted the necessity for the skill ecosystem to adapt rapidly alongside technological advancements in the job market. He pointed out the importance of partnerships, such as that with GATI Foundation, in ensuring India's talent footprint meets global demands.

At the event, Ashish Dhawan emphasized the potential to increase India's overseas workforce from 700,000 to 2-2.5 million annually by diversifying their destination and roles, aiming to boost remittances to USD 300 billion. Manish Sabharwal underscored the need for well-designed migration policies to address labor shortages in affluent nations, while Omar Momin of the Godrej Foundation described global labor mobility as not just economically savvy, but developmentally transformative.

