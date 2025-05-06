Left Menu

India-UK Forge Historic Free Trade Agreement for Economic Growth

India and the UK have secured a landmark free trade agreement, enhancing bilateral trade and investment. The deal, described as mutually beneficial, aims to boost economic linkages, job creation, and innovation. Leaders Modi and Starmer celebrate the milestone as a catalyst for growth in both nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 19:45 IST
In a landmark development, India and the UK have finalized a significant free trade agreement, marking a historic milestone for both economies. This deal comes after discussions between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his UK counterpart, Keir Starmer.

The agreement, which is the largest the UK has sealed since exiting the EU, promises to deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations. It's expected to enhance trade in goods and services, create jobs, and improve living standards in both countries.

The UK government views this deal as part of its strategy to strengthen alliances and reduce trade barriers globally. Prime Minister Starmer emphasized the economic benefits, including increased wages and boosting the UK economy, highlighting the pragmatic approach taken to finalize this ambitious trade agreement.

