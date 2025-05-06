India-UK Forge Historic Free Trade Agreement for Economic Growth

In a landmark development, India and the UK have finalized a significant free trade agreement, marking a historic milestone for both economies. This deal comes after discussions between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his UK counterpart, Keir Starmer.

The agreement, which is the largest the UK has sealed since exiting the EU, promises to deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations. It's expected to enhance trade in goods and services, create jobs, and improve living standards in both countries.

The UK government views this deal as part of its strategy to strengthen alliances and reduce trade barriers globally. Prime Minister Starmer emphasized the economic benefits, including increased wages and boosting the UK economy, highlighting the pragmatic approach taken to finalize this ambitious trade agreement.

