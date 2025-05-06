Left Menu

India-UK Forge Historic Free Trade Pact to Boost Exports

A landmark free trade agreement between India and the UK will lower tariffs on 99% of Indian exports and simplify British firms' shipping of goods, such as whisky and cars, to India. The agreement aims to deepen the India-UK strategic partnership, fostering trade, investment, and job creation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 21:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India and the UK have successfully finalized a historic free trade agreement aimed at substantially lowering tariffs on Indian exports and easing the import process for British goods like whisky and cars into the Indian market. This agreement, announced after a dialogue between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, is expected to significantly escalate trade activities and deepen the economic partnership between the two nations.

Dubbed as the UK's largest trade deal since leaving the European Union, the agreement ensures zero duty on 99% of Indian exports and includes a Double Contribution Convention to accelerate trade, investment, growth, and employment opportunities. Market access will enhance in sectors such as textiles, marine products, auto parts, and organic chemicals, greatly benefiting both economies.

The agreement is set to boost bilateral trade by £25.5 billion and UK GDP by £4.8 billion annually. Besides, it is designed to ease professional mobility, facilitating movement for investors, business visitors, yoga instructors, and musicians. This landmark deal marks a strengthened alliance, opening up vast economic opportunities, and fostering ties between India and the UK.

