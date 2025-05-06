Left Menu

Tragedy on the Gorakhpur-Varanasi Road: Couple's Journey Ends Abruptly

A 55-year-old man and his wife were killed in an accident on the Gorakhpur-Varanasi Road. The couple's two-wheeler was hit by a speeding truck, and the driver fled the scene. Poor weather conditions contributed to the incident. Police have registered a case and legal proceedings are underway.

A tragic accident claimed the lives of a couple on the Gorakhpur-Varanasi Road, police reported on Tuesday. Shakeel Ahmed, 55, and his wife Rabia Khatoon, 50, were on their way home when a speeding truck struck their two-wheeler.

The collision occurred near Officer Colony in the Civil Lines area during severe weather conditions late Monday night. The truck driver fled the scene immediately after the accident, leaving the victims behind.

Authorities arrived shortly after to conduct post-mortem procedures, initiating legal proceedings. The situation underscores the dangers of adverse weather conditions and reckless driving on the state's roads.

