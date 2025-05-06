Tragedy on the Gorakhpur-Varanasi Road: Couple's Journey Ends Abruptly

A tragic accident claimed the lives of a couple on the Gorakhpur-Varanasi Road, police reported on Tuesday. Shakeel Ahmed, 55, and his wife Rabia Khatoon, 50, were on their way home when a speeding truck struck their two-wheeler.

The collision occurred near Officer Colony in the Civil Lines area during severe weather conditions late Monday night. The truck driver fled the scene immediately after the accident, leaving the victims behind.

Authorities arrived shortly after to conduct post-mortem procedures, initiating legal proceedings. The situation underscores the dangers of adverse weather conditions and reckless driving on the state's roads.

(With inputs from agencies.)