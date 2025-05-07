Tragedy Strikes: Fire Claims Lives at Nalagarh Turpentine Factory

A massive fire erupted at a turpentine factory in Nalagarh, Solan district, claiming the lives of two migrant labourers on Tuesday morning, police reported.

The inferno swept through the factory despite efforts by two fire tenders, with significant destruction already visible upon their arrival.

Authorities have registered a case against the factory's owner, with forensic teams gathering evidence to determine the cause of the tragic incident.

