Tragedy Strikes: Fire Claims Lives at Nalagarh Turpentine Factory

A fire at a turpentine factory in Nalagarh, Solan district resulted in the death of two migrant labourers. The blaze destroyed much of the factory before it could be contained. An investigation is underway, as authorities have registered a case against the factory owner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 07-05-2025 00:31 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 00:31 IST
A massive fire erupted at a turpentine factory in Nalagarh, Solan district, claiming the lives of two migrant labourers on Tuesday morning, police reported.

The inferno swept through the factory despite efforts by two fire tenders, with significant destruction already visible upon their arrival.

Authorities have registered a case against the factory's owner, with forensic teams gathering evidence to determine the cause of the tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

