Indian Flight Disruptions Amid Military Strikes

Flights from various Indian cities have been cancelled as airports shut down following missile strikes by armed forces on terror targets in Pakistan. Airlines like Air India and SpiceJet have halted operations in affected areas, causing major disruptions and flight diversions.

Updated: 07-05-2025 07:34 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 07:34 IST
In a major disruption for air travel across India, numerous airlines have cancelled their flights from several cities as airports face closures. The shutdowns are in response to missile strikes conducted by Indian armed forces on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Air India declared that it had cancelled all flights to key destinations, including Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh, and Rajkot, until noon due to the tense situation. The airline also reported diverting two international flights bound for Amritsar to Delhi.

SpiceJet and IndiGo echoed similar concerns, with both carriers announcing significant impacts on operations due to altered airspace conditions. SpiceJet specified that northern airports, including Dharamshala, Leh, Jammu, and Srinagar, would remain closed until further notice, resulting in affected departures and arrivals.

