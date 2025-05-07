Indian Flight Disruptions Amid Military Strikes

In a major disruption for air travel across India, numerous airlines have cancelled their flights from several cities as airports face closures. The shutdowns are in response to missile strikes conducted by Indian armed forces on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Air India declared that it had cancelled all flights to key destinations, including Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh, and Rajkot, until noon due to the tense situation. The airline also reported diverting two international flights bound for Amritsar to Delhi.

SpiceJet and IndiGo echoed similar concerns, with both carriers announcing significant impacts on operations due to altered airspace conditions. SpiceJet specified that northern airports, including Dharamshala, Leh, Jammu, and Srinagar, would remain closed until further notice, resulting in affected departures and arrivals.

(With inputs from agencies.)