Indian Flight Disruptions Amid Military Strikes
Flights from various Indian cities have been cancelled as airports shut down following missile strikes by armed forces on terror targets in Pakistan. Airlines like Air India and SpiceJet have halted operations in affected areas, causing major disruptions and flight diversions.
- Country:
- India
In a major disruption for air travel across India, numerous airlines have cancelled their flights from several cities as airports face closures. The shutdowns are in response to missile strikes conducted by Indian armed forces on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
Air India declared that it had cancelled all flights to key destinations, including Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh, and Rajkot, until noon due to the tense situation. The airline also reported diverting two international flights bound for Amritsar to Delhi.
SpiceJet and IndiGo echoed similar concerns, with both carriers announcing significant impacts on operations due to altered airspace conditions. SpiceJet specified that northern airports, including Dharamshala, Leh, Jammu, and Srinagar, would remain closed until further notice, resulting in affected departures and arrivals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Air India CEO Campbell Wilson says he will step down as AI Express Chairman.
Historic Rise: Pakistan and Bangladesh Shine in ICC Women's ODI Rankings
Leadership Changes at Air India Express: Transitioning for Efficiency
Air India Chief Commercial Officer Nipun Agarwal to become AI Express Chairman: Campbell Wilson in message to staff.
IMF Urges Pakistan's Federal Budget Overhaul: A Push for Provincial Accountability