Korean Air Skirts Pakistan Airspace Amid Regional Tensions

Korean Air has announced a change in its flight path for the Incheon-Dubai route, opting to steer clear of Pakistani airspace. This decision comes in response to mounting regional tensions between India and Pakistan.

The airline joins other global carriers such as Air France and Lufthansa in circumventing Pakistani airspace. The escalation in hostilities between the two nuclear-armed neighbors has prompted these measures.

Korean Air will now follow a southern route, flying over Myanmar, Bangladesh, and India, and continues to closely monitor the situation to ensure the safety of its flights.

