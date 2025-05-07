Escalating Tensions: Russia and Ukraine Exchange Drone Strikes
Russia and Ukraine engaged in overnight air attacks on each other's capitals. Despite successful defenses, the drone strikes led to injuries and fires in Kyiv. The ongoing conflict comes amid preparations for important Russian celebrations, while political leaders call for ceasefires without consensus.
In a new wave of escalations, Russia and Ukraine launched overnight air attacks on each other's capitals. The strikes, involving swarms of drones, were intercepted near Moscow but caused fires in several Kyiv apartments.
According to Ukraine's military administration, falling debris ignited fires across three of Kyiv's districts. Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported six injuries from the attacks. Meanwhile, Moscow's major airports were disrupted due to the confrontation, with no reported damages.
As the tension intensifies, Ukraine's President Zelenskiy calls for a longer ceasefire, contrary to Russia's proposed shorter pause. The strikes come ahead of Russia's major May 9 Victory Day parade, highlighting a pivotal moment in the ongoing conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
