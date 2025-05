Tensions Skyrocket: Overnight Air Attacks Intensify Between Russia and Ukraine

In a dramatic escalation, Russia and Ukraine conducted overnight air attacks targeting each other's capitals on Wednesday, leading to casualties and damage on both sides. Kyiv faced a significant assault, with two fatalities and numerous injuries reported due to drone debris igniting fires across the city.

Amidst growing tension, Kyiv's Mayor Vitali Klitschko highlighted the injuries sustained, including children. Concurrently, Moscow's approach was thwarted by Russian air defence, which intercepted 14 Ukrainian drones, temporarily shutting down key airports to ensure safety.

The intensifying conflict arises as Moscow prepares for a significant military parade, while diverging views on ceasefire proposals from Russian and Ukrainian leaders reflect the complex geopolitical situation. The situation remains tense with significant implications for regional stability.

