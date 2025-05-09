Maharashtra's Green Transport Revolution: 25,000 Hybrid Buses Set to Roll
The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation plans to add 25,000 new buses to its fleet within five years. Starting 2025, most will operate on hybrid fuel, reducing the corporation's fuel costs and environmental impact. A private company will supply LNG at a discounted rate. This shift aims to improve efficiency and sustainability.
The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will expand its fleet by 25,000 buses in the next five years, according to Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik. Starting in 2025, these buses will predominantly use hybrid fuels.
This strategy will help the state transition away from diesel, which currently accounts for 34% of operational expenses due to a daily consumption of 10.7 lakh litres. Hybrid fuels combine CNG and LNG, reducing costs and emissions.
MSRTC has secured an agreement with Kings Gas Private Limited for LNG supply at a 20% discount, matching diesel rates. The state plans to establish 90 LNG and 20 CNG pumps to facilitate this eco-friendly initiative.
(With inputs from agencies.)
