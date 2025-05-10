Trump's Controversial Refugee Initiative: Afrikaners Bound for the U.S.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is preparing to welcome the first wave of white South Africans as refugees, despite implementing a freeze on global refugee admissions. Sources close to the situation disclosed that these Afrikaners are set to arrive at Washington Dulles International Airport shortly.

However, the operation has encountered setbacks, with a planned arrival delayed and a landing permit still pending for the charter flight. The U.S. State Department has not commented on the situation, while the timing was initially reported by NPR.

The policy shift to admit Afrikaners has sparked controversy, being criticized as politically driven and overlooking South Africa's history. Despite some Afrikaners leaning towards conservative U.S. states, many are considering Minnesota, known for its welcoming stance on refugees.

(With inputs from agencies.)