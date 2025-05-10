Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Refugee Initiative: Afrikaners Bound for the U.S.

The Trump administration plans to bring a group of white South Africans to the U.S. through its refugee program, despite blocking admissions from other nations. This action has been criticized and deemed politically motivated. The initiative focuses on Afrikaners, claiming they face racial discrimination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-05-2025 02:30 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 02:30 IST
Trump's Controversial Refugee Initiative: Afrikaners Bound for the U.S.
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is preparing to welcome the first wave of white South Africans as refugees, despite implementing a freeze on global refugee admissions. Sources close to the situation disclosed that these Afrikaners are set to arrive at Washington Dulles International Airport shortly.

However, the operation has encountered setbacks, with a planned arrival delayed and a landing permit still pending for the charter flight. The U.S. State Department has not commented on the situation, while the timing was initially reported by NPR.

The policy shift to admit Afrikaners has sparked controversy, being criticized as politically driven and overlooking South Africa's history. Despite some Afrikaners leaning towards conservative U.S. states, many are considering Minnesota, known for its welcoming stance on refugees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

 Pakistan
3
U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation reshapes textile waste management as AI sorting systems advance

How AI is reshaping aquatic biodiversity conservation worldwide

AI catastrophe may emerge from overlapping harms

AI improves disability learning outcomes, yet leaves Global South behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025