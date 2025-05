Flight Cuts Looming at Newark Liberty: FAA and Airlines to Meet

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced an upcoming meeting with major airlines to discuss the possibility of temporary cuts in flights at New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport. This discussion is intended to address recent major disruptions.

These disruptions have largely stemmed from equipment and staffing issues that have significantly impacted flight schedules.

United Airlines, the airport's primary operator, preemptively reduced its flights by 10% last week as hundreds of flights continue to face interruptions since April 28.

