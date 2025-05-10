Newark Air Traffic Control Outages Reveal Aging Infrastructure's Impact on Flights

A brief communications outage at Newark Liberty International Airport's air traffic control created major disruptions, marking the second such incident in two weeks. This underscores the critical need for infrastructure improvements in the aging air traffic control system, as deliberations with airlines are planned for potential flight reductions.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the outage affected communications and radar displays at the Philadelphia Terminal Radar Approach Control. It highlighted ongoing concerns regarding aging technology and staffing issues that have impacted flights, with a significant impact on United Airlines.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has advocated for billions in investments to overhaul the system. Meanwhile, discussions and strategic actions are underway to address this and other systemic issues, as pressure mounts on both government agencies and airlines for swift resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)