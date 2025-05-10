Left Menu

Newark Air Traffic Control Outages Reveal Aging Infrastructure's Impact on Flights

Newark Liberty International Airport experienced a 90-second air traffic communications outage, causing disruptions amid ongoing equipment and staffing issues. The incident underscores the need for major infrastructure upgrades. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy proposes significant spending to address systemic problems. United Airlines, heavily impacted, calls for immediate action.

Updated: 10-05-2025 10:47 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 10:47 IST
A brief communications outage at Newark Liberty International Airport's air traffic control created major disruptions, marking the second such incident in two weeks. This underscores the critical need for infrastructure improvements in the aging air traffic control system, as deliberations with airlines are planned for potential flight reductions.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the outage affected communications and radar displays at the Philadelphia Terminal Radar Approach Control. It highlighted ongoing concerns regarding aging technology and staffing issues that have impacted flights, with a significant impact on United Airlines.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has advocated for billions in investments to overhaul the system. Meanwhile, discussions and strategic actions are underway to address this and other systemic issues, as pressure mounts on both government agencies and airlines for swift resolution.

