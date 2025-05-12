Left Menu

Srinagar International Airport Resumes Operations After Temporary Shutdown

Flight operations at Srinagar International Airport are set to resume after a temporary shutdown due to India-Pakistan tensions. The Airports Authority of India has revoked the closure of airports in northern and western India, enabling airlines like SpiceJet to address the flight backlog.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 12-05-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 19:01 IST
Srinagar International Airport Resumes Operations After Temporary Shutdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Normal flight operations are poised to resume at Srinagar International Airport following a temporary closure linked to the military standoff between India and Pakistan. Officials confirmed the developments on Monday.

The Airports Authority of India had previously issued a closure notice affecting 32 airports across northern and western regions of the country. This decision has now been reversed, allowing civilian flights to recommence.

Officials confirmed that airlines are expected to restart operations by Tuesday, with carriers such as SpiceJet planning additional flights to address existing backlogs. Flight suspensions had also affected Haj departures from Srinagar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Battles

Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Bat...

 Philippines
2
Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Action

Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Act...

 Global
3
New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Critical Skills

New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Criti...

 New Zealand
4
Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

Trust or ignore? New tools quantify user confidence in artificial intelligence

AI and wireless infrastructure lead the next phase of digital transformation in education

Digital synergies boost bank returns, but only for the digitally ready

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025