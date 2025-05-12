Srinagar International Airport Resumes Operations After Temporary Shutdown

Normal flight operations are poised to resume at Srinagar International Airport following a temporary closure linked to the military standoff between India and Pakistan. Officials confirmed the developments on Monday.

The Airports Authority of India had previously issued a closure notice affecting 32 airports across northern and western regions of the country. This decision has now been reversed, allowing civilian flights to recommence.

Officials confirmed that airlines are expected to restart operations by Tuesday, with carriers such as SpiceJet planning additional flights to address existing backlogs. Flight suspensions had also affected Haj departures from Srinagar.

(With inputs from agencies.)