Canada-Africa Chamber and APN Sign MoU to Strengthen Investment Ties

In a landmark development aimed at expanding bilateral trade and investment, The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business and The Africa Prosperity Network (APN) have officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during the prestigious Africa CEO Forum held in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire. This strategic partnership underscores a shared commitment to building bridges between Canadian and African private sectors through innovation, collaboration, and mutually beneficial programs.

A Ceremony of Significance at the Canadian Embassy

The MoU was signed during a high-profile evening reception at the Canadian Embassy in Abidjan, hosted by H.E. Anderson Blanc, Canada’s Ambassador to Côte d'Ivoire. The ceremony brought together influential figures in African and Canadian business diplomacy. The agreement was formally signed by Paula Caldwell St-Onge, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Canada-Africa Chamber of Business, and Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, Chair of the Africa Prosperity Network. The gathering marked not only a ceremonial moment but the beginning of deeper strategic engagement between the two organizations.

Formal Commitments and Practical Collaboration

Retired Ambassador Paula Caldwell St-Onge, a former Director General for Pan African Affairs for the Government of Canada, emphasized the agreement’s practical orientation. She highlighted that the MoU includes tangible commitments to reciprocity, aligning with both organizations’ missions to facilitate meaningful opportunities for economic growth. “This framework will unlock new collaborative programs designed to accelerate Canada-Africa trade and investment,” she stated during the opening of the Canada Program at the Forum, where the Chamber played a significant role as an official partner with private sector backing.

She also recognized the foundational role of Sebastian Spio-Garbrah, former Board Chair of the Canada-Africa Chamber, for his early leadership in paving the way for this initiative.

APN’s Vision for Bankable Projects Across Africa

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, who co-signed the MoU on behalf of the Africa Prosperity Network, reaffirmed APN’s commitment to creating bankable, actionable opportunities across Africa. “This partnership is more than ceremonial; it provides real pathways for economic cooperation,” he explained. APN’s mission is to create prosperity across the continent by facilitating infrastructure development, industrialization, and entrepreneurship. The MoU is expected to support initiatives that connect Canadian capital and expertise with Africa’s dynamic and youthful markets.

Canada’s Continued Engagement in Africa

Ambassador Anderson Blanc, who witnessed the signing, called the MoU a "bridge between ideas, people, and shared ambitions." In his remarks, he stressed Canada’s dedication to fostering inclusive partnerships that champion innovation and generate shared prosperity. “We believe in the power of collaboration, of dialogue, and in future-focused engagement that produces real-world benefits for citizens in both Canada and across the African continent,” said Ambassador Blanc.

Outlook: What This MoU Means Going Forward

This MoU lays the groundwork for:

Joint programming and co-hosted events that explore trade, investment, and innovation opportunities.

Capacity-building initiatives to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and youth entrepreneurship.

Strategic matchmaking and business facilitation between African and Canadian firms in sectors such as energy, infrastructure, agriculture, ICT, and health.

Policy dialogue platforms that contribute to harmonized trade frameworks and ease of doing business.

Both organizations reaffirmed their long-term vision to amplify economic cooperation, not only at government and institutional levels but also directly between businesses, entrepreneurs, and investors.

As Africa experiences a demographic and economic boom and Canada continues its push for global partnerships grounded in inclusive growth, this MoU signals a bold new chapter. It is a testament to shared values and a proactive stance toward building sustainable prosperity between the two regions.