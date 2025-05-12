Tragic Bus Accident Claims Lives in Jhabua

In a tragic incident in Jhabua district, a bus en route to Rajkot from Indore overturned, resulting in the deaths of three individuals, including a couple from Gujarat and a young boy from Bihar. The accident also left more than 15 people injured.

The severely wounded were swiftly transported to the civil hospital in Petlawad, as the incident occurred in Pattharpada village, located approximately 50 kilometers from the district headquarters.

The bus driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, leading to the tragic overturn between Pattharpada and Sarangi, according to Superintendent of Police Padma Vilochan Shukla. Emergency services quickly arrived at the scene, spearheaded by Sub Divisional Officer of Police Kamlesh Sharma and station in-charge Dinesh Sharma, to carry out rescue operations.

