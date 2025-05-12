Left Menu

Tragic Bus Accident Claims Lives in Jhabua

A fatal bus accident in Jhabua district killed three people, including a couple from Gujarat and a young boy from Bihar. The bus overturned while en route from Indore to Rajkot, leaving over 15 injured. Authorities promptly responded to the scene for rescue operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhabua | Updated: 12-05-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 21:13 IST
Tragic Bus Accident Claims Lives in Jhabua
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Jhabua district, a bus en route to Rajkot from Indore overturned, resulting in the deaths of three individuals, including a couple from Gujarat and a young boy from Bihar. The accident also left more than 15 people injured.

The severely wounded were swiftly transported to the civil hospital in Petlawad, as the incident occurred in Pattharpada village, located approximately 50 kilometers from the district headquarters.

The bus driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, leading to the tragic overturn between Pattharpada and Sarangi, according to Superintendent of Police Padma Vilochan Shukla. Emergency services quickly arrived at the scene, spearheaded by Sub Divisional Officer of Police Kamlesh Sharma and station in-charge Dinesh Sharma, to carry out rescue operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Battles

Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Bat...

 Philippines
2
Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Action

Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Act...

 Global
3
New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Critical Skills

New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Criti...

 New Zealand
4
Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

Trust or ignore? New tools quantify user confidence in artificial intelligence

AI and wireless infrastructure lead the next phase of digital transformation in education

Digital synergies boost bank returns, but only for the digitally ready

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025