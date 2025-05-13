JK Tyre Accelerates Expansion in East India

JK Tyre & Industries is set to enhance its marketing footprint in West Bengal and the northeast, according to an official announcement made Tuesday. The company's strategic initiatives are targeted at bolstering its presence in these critical markets.

Managing Director Anshuman Singhania highlighted West Bengal as a vital hub for JK Tyre in the east. The company aims to strengthen its penetration in the truck and passenger car radial segments. Currently, JK Tyre operates 31 branded outlets and six depots in West Bengal, with plans to increase the number of outlets to 40 by the end of the fiscal year.

The northeast market remains a high priority, contributing significantly to the company's sales with 40% coming from the PCR segment. The region's growth is fueled by mining activities and significant public-private investments.

