Mexico Seeks Early USMCA Review to Boost Clarity for Investors

Mexico is pushing for an early review of its trilateral trade agreement with the United States and Canada, aiming to begin discussions in the latter half of this year. This move, announced by Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard, seeks to provide increased clarity for consumers and investors.

Ebrard, speaking on Tuesday, highlighted the importance of the early review, noting its potential to simplify the trade policies between the three nations under the USMCA trade pact. Currently, the agreement is slated for a review next year, but President Donald Trump advocates for an expedited renegotiation.

The minister underscored the advantages of starting the review sooner, particularly in understanding how the treaty compares globally. Despite existing U.S. tariffs, the pact impacts various Mexican exports, including steel and automobiles. Ebrard is working to secure more favorable terms for Mexico's export sectors.

