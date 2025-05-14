Japanese Self-Defence Aircraft Crash Shocks Central Region

A Japanese Self-Defence Force training aircraft met with disaster shortly after taking off from a central military base, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi disclosed on Wednesday.

The aircraft went missing from radar screens while flying near Inuyama City, Aichi Prefecture, with two individuals aboard, as reported by NHK, citing defense ministry sources.

By mid-afternoon, the local fire department received reports of an aircraft-like object plunging into a pond in Inuyama, according to NHK sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)