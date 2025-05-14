Left Menu

Japanese Self-Defence Aircraft Crash Shocks Central Region

A Japanese Self-Defence Force training aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff from a military base in central Japan. The aircraft, carrying two people, disappeared from radar and reportedly crashed into a pond near Inuyama City, Aichi Prefecture, according to local and NHK reports.

A Japanese Self-Defence Force training aircraft met with disaster shortly after taking off from a central military base, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi disclosed on Wednesday.

The aircraft went missing from radar screens while flying near Inuyama City, Aichi Prefecture, with two individuals aboard, as reported by NHK, citing defense ministry sources.

By mid-afternoon, the local fire department received reports of an aircraft-like object plunging into a pond in Inuyama, according to NHK sources.

