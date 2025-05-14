Ford Workers in Cologne Strike Against Job Cuts

In a significant move against Ford's announced job cuts, workers at the company's car plants in Cologne, Germany, initiated a strike on Wednesday. The protest targets the U.S. automaker's decision to reduce its European workforce by around 14%, a change particularly affecting German employees.

Amid a backdrop of broader industry challenges like emerging competition from China, diminishing demand, and the financial burden of transitioning to electric vehicles, other major car manufacturers like Volkswagen and Nissan are also making similar workforce reductions.

With substantial financial losses already resulting from the 24-hour walkout, further industrial action looms if Ford management fails to engage in meaningful negotiations, as voiced by local union leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)