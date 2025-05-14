Left Menu

Ford Workers in Cologne Strike Against Job Cuts

Ford workers in Cologne, Germany, have initiated a strike against the company's plan to cut thousands of jobs across its European operations. The strike, costing millions, reflects challenges in the global car industry including competition, demand issues, and electrification transition costs. Future industrial actions are possible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cologne | Updated: 14-05-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 14:00 IST
Ford Workers in Cologne Strike Against Job Cuts
Representative Image Image Credit: Facebook (@ford)
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a significant move against Ford's announced job cuts, workers at the company's car plants in Cologne, Germany, initiated a strike on Wednesday. The protest targets the U.S. automaker's decision to reduce its European workforce by around 14%, a change particularly affecting German employees.

Amid a backdrop of broader industry challenges like emerging competition from China, diminishing demand, and the financial burden of transitioning to electric vehicles, other major car manufacturers like Volkswagen and Nissan are also making similar workforce reductions.

With substantial financial losses already resulting from the 24-hour walkout, further industrial action looms if Ford management fails to engage in meaningful negotiations, as voiced by local union leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025