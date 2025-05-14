Left Menu

Airbnb Targets Indian Millennials and Gen Z for Growth

Airbnb is focusing on millennials and Gen Z in India to fuel growth, with 40% more bookings from this demographic. The company aims to enhance its appeal through services like Airbnb Experiences, tailored for young travelers seeking unique adventures. India offers a huge market opportunity for the brand.

Updated: 14-05-2025 14:24 IST
Airbnb Targets Indian Millennials and Gen Z for Growth
  • Country:
  • India

Airbnb is strategically targeting the millennial and Gen Z populations in India as key drivers for its growth, highlighted Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, Nathan Blecharczyk. The company has introduced initiatives like Airbnb Services and Airbnb Experiences, along with a revamped app, to cater to these young travelers who crave unique adventures.

Blecharczyk emphasized the importance of India in Airbnb's market strategy, noting that it boasts the largest youth population globally and is vital for their business. The platform has recorded a 40% rise in bookings year-over-year from millennial and Gen Z users in India, marking a significant growth trajectory.

Airbnb is also tapping into domestic travel trends within India, offering customized experiences that appeal to local users' adventurous spirits. Despite geopolitical tensions and global disruptions, interest in travel remains robust, with Airbnb continuing to provide diverse options across 190 countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

