Massive Investment Surge in Northeast India Set to Transform Region

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced an expected investment of Rs 2.5-3 lakh crore in India's northeastern states during the Rising Northeast Investors' Summit 2025. This fresh investment, which excludes previously announced projects, is part of initiatives to develop the region's infrastructure and economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 20:03 IST
A substantial inflow of fresh investment, estimated to range between Rs 2.5-3 lakh crore, is anticipated across various sectors in India's northeastern states, according to Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. The prediction was made on the eve of the Rising Northeast Investors' Summit 2025.

Scindia, who heads the Ministry for the Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER), disclosed that the ministry secured investment commitments of Rs 1.12 lakh crore through a series of nine roadshows, excluding any previously announced investments.

The minister emphasized that these figures could increase significantly post the summit, scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 23. The ministry is actively engaging with top industrial conglomerates and public sector units to solidify further financial commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

