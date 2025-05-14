Tragic Crash Claims Lives During Wildlife Monitoring Mission
A small aircraft crash in Chad's Zakouma region resulted in the death of a South African pilot and a Chad environment ministry official. The aircraft, part of a rhinoceros monitoring mission by the African Parks Network, went down during a surveillance flight. An investigation is underway.
Aviation authorities in Chad confirmed a tragic aircraft crash on Wednesday involving a conservation mission flight. The small Savannah S aircraft, part of the African Parks Network, crashed near a village in Chad, claiming the lives of the South African pilot and a Chad environment ministry official.
The aircraft was engaged in a rhinoceros monitoring mission over Chad's southern Zakouma region when it went down around 0500 GMT. The Civil Aviation Authority of Chad released a statement expressing regret over the incident and confirming the fatalities reported.
An investigation has been launched to uncover the cause of the crash. The Civil Aviation Authority has pledged to provide updates as more information becomes available.
