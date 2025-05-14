Historic UK-India Free Trade Agreement: A Milestone in Global Trade

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer praised the newly established Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with India as a 'fantastic' achievement, criticizing the Conservative Party for aiming to dismantle it.

Speaking during the weekly Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, Starmer highlighted the Labour government's success in concluding the FTA negotiations, which had eluded the Tories for eight years. Starmer clashed with Conservative Leader Kemi Badenoch over the impact of the trade deal.

'In the past week, we secured historic agreements with India and the US, enhancing jobs and economic growth in Britain,' declared Starmer, noting significant tariff cuts on cars and whisky as key benefits. He asserted that the Tory opposition's attempts to undermine the deal were unjustified.

(With inputs from agencies.)