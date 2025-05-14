Left Menu

Historic UK-India Free Trade Agreement: A Milestone in Global Trade

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has lauded the newly established Free Trade Agreement with India, critiquing the Opposition's plans to discard it. The agreement, which succeeded after years of stalled talks, aims to boost economic ties by reducing tariffs and increasing trade between the two nations.

Updated: 14-05-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 22:08 IST
Historic UK-India Free Trade Agreement: A Milestone in Global Trade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer praised the newly established Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with India as a 'fantastic' achievement, criticizing the Conservative Party for aiming to dismantle it.

Speaking during the weekly Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, Starmer highlighted the Labour government's success in concluding the FTA negotiations, which had eluded the Tories for eight years. Starmer clashed with Conservative Leader Kemi Badenoch over the impact of the trade deal.

'In the past week, we secured historic agreements with India and the US, enhancing jobs and economic growth in Britain,' declared Starmer, noting significant tariff cuts on cars and whisky as key benefits. He asserted that the Tory opposition's attempts to undermine the deal were unjustified.

(With inputs from agencies.)

