Qatar Airways' $96 Billion Boeing Deal Leads the Skies
Qatar Airways has entered an agreement with Boeing, worth $96 billion, for the purchase of 210 widebody jets during a visit from President Donald Trump. The deal marks a significant triumph for Boeing, as it surpasses the sales of Airbus' A350. This transaction includes 400 engines from GE Aerospace too.
During President Donald Trump's visit to Qatar, the nation's state carrier, Qatar Airways, inked a groundbreaking deal with Boeing to acquire up to 210 widebody jets.
The agreement, valued at $96 billion, involves Boeing's 777X and 787 models, employing GE Aerospace engines. This landmark transaction is set to bolster the U.S. planemaker, particularly against its competitor Airbus, amid delivery challenges in extreme climates.
Joined by Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Trump witnessed the signing alongside Boeing's CEO Kelly Ortberg, marking the largest jet order in Boeing's history.
