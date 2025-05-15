Left Menu

Qatar Airways' $96 Billion Boeing Deal Leads the Skies

Qatar Airways has entered an agreement with Boeing, worth $96 billion, for the purchase of 210 widebody jets during a visit from President Donald Trump. The deal marks a significant triumph for Boeing, as it surpasses the sales of Airbus' A350. This transaction includes 400 engines from GE Aerospace too.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 02:42 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 02:42 IST
Qatar Airways' $96 Billion Boeing Deal Leads the Skies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

During President Donald Trump's visit to Qatar, the nation's state carrier, Qatar Airways, inked a groundbreaking deal with Boeing to acquire up to 210 widebody jets.

The agreement, valued at $96 billion, involves Boeing's 777X and 787 models, employing GE Aerospace engines. This landmark transaction is set to bolster the U.S. planemaker, particularly against its competitor Airbus, amid delivery challenges in extreme climates.

Joined by Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Trump witnessed the signing alongside Boeing's CEO Kelly Ortberg, marking the largest jet order in Boeing's history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025