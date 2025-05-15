Qatar Airways' $96 Billion Boeing Deal Leads the Skies

During President Donald Trump's visit to Qatar, the nation's state carrier, Qatar Airways, inked a groundbreaking deal with Boeing to acquire up to 210 widebody jets.

The agreement, valued at $96 billion, involves Boeing's 777X and 787 models, employing GE Aerospace engines. This landmark transaction is set to bolster the U.S. planemaker, particularly against its competitor Airbus, amid delivery challenges in extreme climates.

Joined by Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Trump witnessed the signing alongside Boeing's CEO Kelly Ortberg, marking the largest jet order in Boeing's history.

(With inputs from agencies.)