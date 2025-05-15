Airlines Ground Flights Amid Tel Aviv Tensions

In the wake of escalating tensions, several international airlines have once again halted flights to Tel Aviv. This suspension follows a missile attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels that struck near Israel's main international airport on May 4.

The airlines had previously started to resume operations after January's ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. However, with the latest incident, carriers are re-evaluating safety measures and adjusting schedules accordingly. Affected airlines include Aegean, airBaltic, KLM, Air India, Delta, British Airways, and Ryanair, among others.

While some airlines plan to resume operations later in May, others have extended their suspensions until June. The impact on travel underscores the continued volatility in the region and its effect on international travel plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)