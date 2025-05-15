Left Menu

Trump's Claims on India's Tariff Reform Stir Controversy

US President Donald Trump claimed India agreed to drop tariffs on American goods, though there's no confirmation from India. He expressed concerns to Apple CEO Tim Cook about manufacturing iPhones in India, highlighting India's tariffs. This comes amid ongoing US-India trade negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 15-05-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 16:47 IST
  • Country:
  • Qatar

President Donald Trump, during a business roundtable in Doha, made bold claims regarding India's tariff policy.

He stated that India has agreed to drop all tariffs on American goods, though this remains unconfirmed by Indian authorities.

Trump further expressed dissatisfaction to Apple CEO Tim Cook about the company's iPhone manufacturing shift to India, amid ongoing US-India trade negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

