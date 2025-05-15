Left Menu

Revamp Your Summer Diet: The Lean Protein Power of Turkey and Duck

As temperatures soar, it's time to shift our dietary habits. Turkey and duck emerge as summer's lean, nutrient-rich heroes, offering essential proteins and flavorsome satisfaction. Nutritionist Harlene Bhasin advocates incorporating these meats for balanced energy, satiety, and wellness during the hot months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 18:40 IST
Seasonal Stars: Duck & Quinoa Salad. Image Credit: ANI
As the mercury climbs, our dietary habits require a refreshing shift. Nutritionist Harlene Bhasin advises embracing turkey and duck, emphasizing their nutritious, lean profiles for summer. Supported by the USA Poultry & Egg Export Council, these meats are ideal for meal prep, tiffins, and barbecues, blending taste and health.

Turkey and duck are lean proteins, perfectly suited for light yet satisfying summer diets. Turkey breast offers low-fat, high-amino acid nourishment, while skinless duck breast is iron-rich, making both options suitable for salads and wraps. These proteins ensure energy without the heaviness of traditional summer meals.

In hybrid work and school environments, healthy, easy-to-pack meals are in demand. Turkey-avocado wraps and duck-quinoa salads showcase versatility and nutritional depth, enabling long-lasting energy. Rich in vital nutrients, turkey boosts immunity, while duck enhances heart health, making them summer staples. Note, this release by SMPL is not under ANI's responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

