Pakistan's Bold Trade Proposal: A Zero-Tariff Deal with the US
Pakistan has proposed a zero-tariff bilateral trade agreement to the United States. The proposal, aiming to foster trade across multiple sectors, follows US President Trump's claim to have mediated peace between nuclear neighbors Pakistan and India. Trump's recent suspension of tariffs, excluding China, may influence subsequent trade relations.
In a significant economic shift, Pakistan has proposed a zero-tariff bilateral trade agreement with the United States. Citing government sources, Geo News reported this potential deal aims to enhance trade across multiple sectors.
This development follows US President Trump's claim of mediating a ceasefire between Pakistan and India, the worst military conflict between the two in nearly three decades. Trump praised the leadership of both nations while expressing intentions for increased trade engagements.
The proposal emerges in the backdrop of Trump's reciprocal tariffs announcement. Though recently suspended for most countries, these tariffs remain in force for China, influencing ongoing international trade discussions, including Pakistan's recent offer to the US.
