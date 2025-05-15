Pakistan's Bold Trade Proposal: A Zero-Tariff Deal with the US

In a significant economic shift, Pakistan has proposed a zero-tariff bilateral trade agreement with the United States. Citing government sources, Geo News reported this potential deal aims to enhance trade across multiple sectors.

This development follows US President Trump's claim of mediating a ceasefire between Pakistan and India, the worst military conflict between the two in nearly three decades. Trump praised the leadership of both nations while expressing intentions for increased trade engagements.

The proposal emerges in the backdrop of Trump's reciprocal tariffs announcement. Though recently suspended for most countries, these tariffs remain in force for China, influencing ongoing international trade discussions, including Pakistan's recent offer to the US.

(With inputs from agencies.)