Left Menu

Dollar Dips Amid Fresh Fed Rate Cut Speculations

The dollar weakened alongside U.S. Treasury yields as market speculation increased around further Federal Reserve rate cuts this year. Despite an initial boost from a U.S.-China trade agreement, the dollar's momentum waned. Regional influences, such as discussions between the U.S. and South Korea, also impacted currency movements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 11:09 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 11:09 IST
Dollar Dips Amid Fresh Fed Rate Cut Speculations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The dollar depreciated in line with U.S. Treasury yields on Friday, as unexpected U.S. economic data solidified expectations for more Federal Reserve rate cuts this year. The dollar initially gained strength from a U.S.-China trade truce, but the rally quickly subsided, leading to a flat performance.

Significant currency activity revolved around the dollar's sharp decline against the South Korean won following discussions between Washington and Seoul about the dollar/won market earlier this month. This trend mirrored earlier developments in the Taiwan dollar, pointing to mounting speculation that the Trump administration might favor a weaker dollar to boost trade negotiations.

In the broader market, following the release of recent U.S. producer price index figures, the dollar struggled to stabilize, as the data reinforced predictions of additional Fed rate cuts. With markets now pricing in substantial rate reductions by December, investors are closely watching Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's monetary policy strategy, particularly concerning inflation risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025