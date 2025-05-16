Dollar Dips Amid Fresh Fed Rate Cut Speculations

The dollar depreciated in line with U.S. Treasury yields on Friday, as unexpected U.S. economic data solidified expectations for more Federal Reserve rate cuts this year. The dollar initially gained strength from a U.S.-China trade truce, but the rally quickly subsided, leading to a flat performance.

Significant currency activity revolved around the dollar's sharp decline against the South Korean won following discussions between Washington and Seoul about the dollar/won market earlier this month. This trend mirrored earlier developments in the Taiwan dollar, pointing to mounting speculation that the Trump administration might favor a weaker dollar to boost trade negotiations.

In the broader market, following the release of recent U.S. producer price index figures, the dollar struggled to stabilize, as the data reinforced predictions of additional Fed rate cuts. With markets now pricing in substantial rate reductions by December, investors are closely watching Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's monetary policy strategy, particularly concerning inflation risks.

