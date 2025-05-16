Belrise Industries Sets IPO Price Band in Anticipation of Robust Market Debut

Belrise Industries, a leading automotive component manufacturer, has set a price range of Rs 85-90 per share for its upcoming Initial Public Offering (IPO), which aims to raise Rs 2,150 crore.

The IPO, open for public from May 21 to 23, features a fresh issue of equity shares, with anchor investor bidding starting on May 20. The proceeds will address the company's substantial debt of nearly Rs 2,600 crore as of December 2024.

Belrise operates 17 facilities across India and serves markets such as Austria and Japan. Partnerships with companies like Bajaj and Jaguar Land Rover have bolstered its global presence. Financial updates reveal a revenue surge to Rs 7,484 crore, with profits slightly down to Rs 310 crore in 2024.

