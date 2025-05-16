Left Menu

Rail Halt: New Jersey Commuters Stranded Amidst Labor Strikes

New Jersey's commuter rail engineers went on strike after failed contract negotiations, marking the first stoppage in over 40 years. The strike affects hundreds of thousands of passengers and disrupts services including a major stadium event. Both sides, urged by state officials, are open to re-negotiations.

New Jersey's commuter rail engineers initiated a significant strike early Friday due to unsuccessful contract negotiations, escalating a labor dispute that has crippled the region's third-largest transit system.

The walkout, involving the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, resulted after hectic discussions failed to meet wage demands last Thursday night. Negotiations broke off when management left the talks.

Governor Phil Murphy and NJ Transit officials urged a return to dialogue while contingency plans streamlined limited bus services for stranded passengers. As contract terms remain contentious, NJ Transit faces pressure under the weight of looming financial implications and dissatisfied commuters.

